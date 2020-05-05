Isle of Palms County Park to reopen Wednesday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County Parks announced Tuesday that it will reopen the Isle of Palms County Park for walking and exercise only as of Wednesday.
Lifeguards will not be on duty and restrooms, showers, playground, picnic tables, food and rentals will remain closed, Charleston County Park & Recreation Commission spokesperson Sarah Reynolds said.
Activities consistent with CCPRC's “keep it moving” guidelines will be permitted, she said.
Charleston County Parks staff will be on hand within the park to ensure that guests are following social distancing guidelines and not using closed amenities.
