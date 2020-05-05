Isle of Palms task force doesn’t support lowering hotel, rental occupancy rates any more

“Some of these are geared towards hotels, and I would want to clean that up and break that parts that are clearly dealing with hotels have the guide say, 'This is what we suggest for a hotel," Kerr said. "When we talk about a short-term rental unit, it would need to be modified to say, ‘Keep a list of high-touch objects. Keep a log of when they’re cleaned and require a cleaning staff to wear gloves.’ I think there would be two different procedures there: one for hotels and then a modified one for the short term rentals.”