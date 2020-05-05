Isle of Palms task force doesn’t support lowering hotel, rental occupancy rates any more

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - An Isle of Palms task force dedicated to creating guidelines and recommendations for reopening short term rentals and hotels on the island came to some agreement on Tuesday and supported not lowering the occupancy rates any more.
The task force was created on Monday after city council members voted to remove the island’s checkpoints. Its members are made up of realtors, hotel operators, and city staff. They got together for the first time on Tuesday in an hour-and-a-half long virtual meeting.
“At the end of the day, there are definitely different sides, but the ultimate goal should be to have something reasonable that works reasonably for everybody," iTrip Vacations’ Steven Goodwin said. “It comes back to messaging. I think if you start developing too many complex rules then nobody ends up complying. This is to me a set of common sense processes that probably most of us were doing prior to the shutdown.”
Right now, short term rentals, hotel and overnight accommodations of 29 days or fewer are prohibited on the island until May 12, but this task force was created to discuss the options of reopening before that and the guidelines that would have to be in place.
The guidelines, which have not yet been finalized, include ensuring adequate air circulation and putting guests in non-connecting rooms.
The task force is being led by the Isle of Palms Building, Planning, and Zoning Department’s Douglas Kerr.
“Some of these are geared towards hotels, and I would want to clean that up and break that parts that are clearly dealing with hotels have the guide say, 'This is what we suggest for a hotel," Kerr said. "When we talk about a short-term rental unit, it would need to be modified to say, ‘Keep a list of high-touch objects. Keep a log of when they’re cleaned and require a cleaning staff to wear gloves.’ I think there would be two different procedures there: one for hotels and then a modified one for the short term rentals.”
Kerr is now merging all the ideas and discussion today into an official list of guidelines for reopening. The task force will then get that list on Wednesday and have another meeting on Thursday to finalize.
The task force’s recommendations will then be sent to city council for approval.
