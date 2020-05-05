Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NURSING HOME LOCKDOWN
At senior home, staff stays put 24-7 to stop virus spread
ATLANTA (AP) — Like other places that house and care for older adults, the Park Springs community near Atlanta is working to prevent a widespread outbreak of the coronavirus. But Park Springs has taken one unusual step. Since the end of March, the facility has had employees live on its campus. About 70 employees of what is usually a staff of 300 are sheltering in place alongside residents in the upscale community. They're making sacrifices. Some stay in tents. One employee missed her sister's wedding. Another has weekly date nights with his wife across a fence. But most say they'll stay as long as it takes to keep residents safe.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-GEORGIA SCHOOL AID
Georgia allocates $411M in federal COVID-19 aid to schools
ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia State Board of Education is allocating $411 million in federal aid for COVID-19 related issues to the state’s school districts and independent charter schools. The board voted Monday to allocate 90% of the state’s total of $457 million in K-12 aid based on districts’ proportion of students in poverty, as required by federal law. The state Department of Education will later release the money after approving district spending plans. Schools can spend the money on items including computers and internet services, supplemental learning efforts, and meals for students. State Superintendent Richard Woods says the state will retain $46 million for future needs.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-GEORGIA
Some malls reopen in Georgia with precautions in place
ATLANTA (AP) — Things are still far from normal as some malls reopen in Georgia. Parking spaces were plentiful, many stores remained shuttered and reminders of the coronavirus outbreak were everywhere. The reopening of some malls is the latest development as restrictions meant to stem the spread of the coronavirus in Georgia have been loosening in recent weeks. State health officials have confirmed more than 29,000 cases of COVID-19 in Georgia, and there have been more than 1,200 confirmed deaths from the disease.
ELECTION 2020-BIDEN-VP
Biden pressed to choose a black woman as his running mate
DETROIT (AP) — As Joe Biden’s search for a vice presidential running mate heats up, he is facing growing pressure to choose a black woman. The move could further energize the Democratic Party’s loyal base of African American voters. But the public conversation is more nuanced. Biden has already committed to selecting a woman as his second-in-command, but the choice won’t be easy. While some believe race shouldn’t necessarily drive his selection, experts are warning it could be risky for his camp to assume black voters would still turn out in record numbers in November without a diverse ticket and tangible return for their fierce loyalty.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-GEORGIA TESTING
Georgia deploys 3D printers, Guard units in testing scramble
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Volunteers at a Georgia dental college who started using a 3D printer to make nasal swabs used in test kits for the coronavirus are now a major part of the state's effort to expand testing. Dr. Jeffrey James says his crew at Augusta University began by printing 300 swabs a day. Now at the urging of state officials, they're working around the clock to produce 5,000 swabs daily. It's an example of how Georgia is scrambling to increase testing for the virus after Gov. Brian Kemp has lifted a shelter-at-home order for most people and reopened many businesses. There are some signs of improvement. Georgia had administered 84,300 tests as of April 20. That number is now more than 183,000.
ELECTION 2020-SENATE-GEORGIA
Ad from Georgia Sen. Loeffler rebuts stock-trading criticism
ATLANTA (AP) — Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler of Georgia is launching a $4 million statewide ad campaign that seeks to rebut criticism of stock transactions she made amid the coronavirus pandemic. It comes as Loeffler faces stiff competition in a November special election. One ad, launching Tuesday, is titled “Untrue” and takes aim at the scrutiny Loeffler faced over transactions made just before the virus outbreak sent markets tumbling. The ad says she was unfairly targeted for criticism because she’s a conservative woman. Her opponents in the race include Rep. Doug Collins, a four-term Republican congressman, and Democrat Raphael Warnock, an Atlanta pastor.
MURDER CONVICTION OVERTURNED
Georgia high court tosses conviction over shackles at trial
ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia man’s murder conviction was overturned Monday after the state’s highest court said the trial court judge was wrong to allow him to be visibly shackled during his jury trial. But Georgia Supreme Court Chief Justice Harold Melton wrote in an opinion released Monday that the evidence against Esco Hill was sufficient to convict him in the death of a fellow inmate at Hays State Prison, and the state may choose to retry him. Prosecutors did not respond to an email Monday seeking comment and asking whether they plan to retry Hill.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-MALL-REOPENINGS
What's shopping in a pandemic like? Drive to your local mall
NEW YORK (AP) — Many Americans are getting their first taste of what pandemic shopping looks like at their local mall. Simon Property Group, the nation’s largest mall operator, reopened several dozen shopping centers in Texas, Georgia and roughly ten other states between Friday and Monday. Customers saw closed off play areas and water fountains, masked workers and a ban on shopping in groups. But despite these measures, the big question is whether shoppers will be fearful about being in public places and bother to show up.