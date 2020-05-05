LIVE: Business, government leaders in SC come together for ‘accelerateSC’ meeting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC/WIS) - Gov. Henry McMaster and state leaders are meeting Tuesday as part of the “accelerateSC” initiative.
Business and government leaders will continue presenting ideas to move South Carolina forward in an effort to revitalize the state’s economy Tuesday afternoon. Leaders have met previously to provide insight and recommendations to help determine how soon parts of South Carolina’s economy should reopen after being shuttered due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
After that meeting, McMaster is expected to speak with reporters.
