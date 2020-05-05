Live 5 Classroom: Behind the scenes at a radio station

Live 5 Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh will host a special edition of Live 5 Classroom Tuesday with WEZL's Ric Rush. (Source: Facebook)
By Patrick Phillips | May 5, 2020 at 12:07 PM EDT - Updated May 5 at 12:07 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - If you have ever wondered what it’s like to work in a radio station, don’t miss Tuesday’s edition of Live 5 Classroom.

Ric Rush, of 103.5 WEZL will join Live 5 Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh to talk about radio and what his job is like.

During the closure of schools, the Live 5 News team is hosting “Live 5 Classroom” live on our Facebook page Tuesday and Thursday afternoons to provide additional materials to keep children engaged in learning at home.

To watch, “Like” the Live 5 News Facebook page. The live stream will begin at 2 p.m.

And be sure to check back every Tuesday and Thursday at 2 p.m.

