93 new cases of COVID-19, and 13 additional deaths in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - State officials have announced 93 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 more deaths.
Today’s update brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in the state to 6,841, and those who have died to 296.
Deaths reported on Tuesday twelve elderly individuals in Beaufort (1), Berkeley (3), Charleston (1), Richland (5), Williamsburg (1), and York (1) counties, and one death occurred in a middle-aged individual in Florence County (1).
So far, there have been a total of 68,766 coronavirus tests with 61,925 testing negative and testing 6,841 positive.
The following is a breakdown of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties as of Tuesday.
The number of new cases reported on Tuesday, May 5 by county are listed below:
Allendale (3), Anderson (1), Barnwell (2), Beaufort (1), Charleston (2), Chesterfield (1), Clarendon (5), Darlington (5), Fairfield (3), Florence (6), Greenville (3), Greenwood (2), Horry (6), Kershaw (2), Lancaster (1), Laurens (1), Lee (1), Lexington (11), Marion (1), Marlboro (1), Oconee (2), Orangeburg (3), Pickens (2), Richland (12), Saluda (2), Spartanburg (3), Sumter (7), Williamsburg (2), York (2)
As of Tuesday morning, 3,241 hospital beds are available and 6,415 are in use, which is a 64.44% statewide hospital bed utilization rate.
“Of the 6,415 beds currently used, 447 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19,” DHEC officials said.
State health officials are continuing to provide information on how South Carolinians can protect themselves against exposure to the virus.
According to health officials, evidence is increasing about the high rates of infection in people who do not have symptoms and don’t know they are infectious.
“This places everyone at risk of getting the virus or unknowingly transmitting it to someone else,” DHEC said."South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease."
Other steps the public should take include:
- Practicing social distancing
- Wearing a mask while out in public
- Avoiding touching frequently touched items
- Regularly washing your hands
- Monitoring for symptoms
Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
