New housing and shopping development coming to Cane Bay area

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A new development proposal could mean the already massive Cane Bay community in Berkeley County will soon grow even more.
The proposed development is called Sea Mist at Cane Bay. It could bring even more places to live and shop in this Cane Bay community as more families, retirees, and businesses move in.
A private developer is proposing to build at least 156 apartment units, a grocery store, and retail and office spaces on 68 acres of vacant land off of Highway 176.
This land, which is formerly old farmland, is directly across from the Cane Bay development and next to the Nexton development.
There is also a new I-26 exit being built that will connect next to this site.
The multi-family development design also currently includes 334 parking spaces for residents and about 500 more parking spaces for shopping and commercial use.
The private developer is currently seeking a permit from the Army Corps of Engineers to put fill material over a few acres of freshwater wetlands on site. That proposal is currently open for public comments and concerns for about the next 4 weeks.
You can submit those to the Army Corps by mailing written statements and they will pass them along to the applicant. That mailing address is:
Charleston District, Corps of Engineers
69A Hagood Avenue
Charleston SC 29403-5107
Once comments are received, the Core of Engineers passes them along to the applicant. They say they’ve gotten no comments so far.
There is no timetable yet for when this development will break ground.
