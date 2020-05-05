One last hot day, cool down will extend into Mother’s Day weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One last unseasonably hot day before we begin cooling down thanks to the arrival of our next cold front. We expect a mostly sunny sky today with highs near 90 degrees inland, low to mid 80s at the beaches. We’ll have a slight chance of rain overnight and one or two showers or storms are possible during the day on Wednesday. A cold front will move through early in the day and that will help to start to cool us down. Another cold front arrives Friday night with the chance of a few showers. This front will keep us cooler through our Mother’s Day weekend.