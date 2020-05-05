Police arrest 2 in connection with late-night car break-ins

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Police say two people, a man and a juvenile, were arrested late Monday night in connection with vehicle break-ins.
Rutledge Crawford, 19; and a juvenile whose name was not released each face six counts of breaking into motor vehicles, Inspector Chris Rosier said.
Police responded Monday at approximately 11 p.m. to the Brickyard Subdivision to a report of break-ins, Rosier said.
“Officers arrived on scene and established a perimeter and our police K9s responded,” he said.
All of the vehicles that were entered were unsecured.
