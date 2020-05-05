South Carolina farmers looking at alternative ways to sell produce

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With schools and restaurants shut down because of the coronavirus, farmers are having trouble finding a place to sell all their produce.
This has led to major farms destroying millions of pounds of perfectly good food.
However, that isn’t happening here in South Carolina.
“We have absolutely seen an increase in u-pick,” said Karen Parker with Hickory Bluff Berry Farm in Berkeley County. “With everything else being shutdown we have been an opportunity for families and people to get out and still enjoy some sunshine and some open space.”
The business plan for the small farm relies on customers coming to the farm to pick their own produce. They also sell at farmers’ markets, schools and to some restaurants. The later, of course, taking a hit with restaurants being closed.
The Hickory Bluff Berry Farm is one of the thousands of farms adapting to the new normal.
“We are offering a drive-thru pick up on Thursdays usually from 5 to 6 and we do online ordering for that and that has been popular,” Parker said. “People can order online and literally drive through our farm, pop their trunks and we will put it in for them and that can maybe be their weekly fruits and veggies.”
They always planned on opening the online ordering and pick up service, the global pandemic simply sped up their plans. They are not alone in getting creative.
Stephanie Sox with the South Carolina Farm Bureau Federation says wholesalers have helped farmers reach new markets with inventive ideas.
“I know that Senn Brothers with the state farmers market started doing produce boxes because they had an excess of stuff so they’ve started putting together stuff like that,” Sox said.
Parker and Hickory Bluff have also reached out to other local farmers to help provide them with a place to sell their products.
“We have partnered with a local creamery for local milk. We also have local eggs and pork. We’re just trying to support each other as we can,” Parker said.
Of the 25,000 farms in South Carolina, Sox said she has heard of none of them dumping their produce.
“Our farms have really transitioned to meet the new norms of shopping,” Sox said.
If you are looking to buy local produce, here is how you can find a farm.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.