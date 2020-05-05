Tree.com: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) _ Tree.com Inc. (TREE) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $14.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.
The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of $1.02 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.20 per share.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.09 per share.
The mortgage lending service provider posted revenue of $283.1 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $282.5 million.
For the current quarter ending in July, Tree.com said it expects revenue in the range of $160 million to $175 million.
Tree.com shares have declined 19% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 36% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TREE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TREE