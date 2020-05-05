Tri-county leaders joining together to safely reopen and “ignite” businesses

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Leaders from Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester Counties are joining with Lowcountry hospitals, nonprofit organizations and business experts to figure out a plan to safely reopen businesses.
This effort is called re|IGNITE and it is led by One Region, which is an initiative focused on building a stronger, more inclusive regional economy.
Elected officials reached out to One Region because they wanted to start an effort to help the tri-county area after many weeks of closures and work-from-home orders amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“Our economy needs to reopen and reopen safely. I have every confidence that aligning and working together as One Region is the right approach for reigniting our regional economy and ensuring employers and employees have the consistent guidelines and confidence they need to safely get back to work,” said One Region Chairman, General Hank Taylor.
The efforts are led by the Medical University of South Carolina with guidance from experts at Roper St. Francis Healthcare and Trident Health System and the goal is to create a plan that does not set back progress made from current social distancing and stay-at-home orders.
“MUSC is providing expertise and guidance for monitoring, testing and tracing efforts as we move forward with the initial steps of safely opening our economy, and we must remain focused on keeping the rate of new infections low,” said MUSC, President, David J. Cole, M.D., FACS. ” Through efforts such as the One Region re|IGNITE Strategy, and in alignment with the CDC, DHEC and accelerateSC, our region can thoughtfully and successfully move forward and get our economy and lives heading back to normal."
We expect a formal plan to be announced in the coming weeks. Live5News is told re|IGNITE will have two parts. The first will lay out a general strategy to reopen business and the second will be an industry-by-industry guide that gives best practicies on how specific businesses can reopen.
The group will give a presentation to Mt. Pleasant town council on Tuesday afternoon.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.