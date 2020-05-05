WestRock: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) _ WestRock Co. (WRK) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $148.1 million.
The Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 57 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, came to 67 cents per share.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 60 cents per share.
The paper and packaging company posted revenue of $4.45 billion in the period.
WestRock shares have dropped 29% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 21% in the last 12 months.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WRK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WRK