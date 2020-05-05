You Paid For It: CARES Act Funding for Charleston County

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Not only did millions of Americans receive direct stimulus payments because of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, but some county governments are also receiving funding.
Charleston County will obtain close to $1.6 million from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development in order to serve about 7,000 people in the Lowcountry with low or moderate incomes. The county government has proposed splitting the funds between local organizations in order to help people with paying rent, accessing medication, putting food on the table, and other necessities.
As part of the plan, the Lowcountry Food Bank would get $240,000, the Charleston Trident Urban League would receive $110,000, and James Island Outreach would be provided with $30,000.
The CARES Act funding could also be used to serve more than 300 people experiencing homelessness in the Charleston area, with at least half a million dollars going to One80 Place for shelter and rapid re-housing. Charleston Pro Bono Legal Services would get $100,000 to provide free legal work to the local homeless community.
Other funding recipients would include the Humanities Foundation's ShelterNet, East Cooper Community Outreach, Origin SC, East Cooper Meals on Wheels, and Charleston Area Senior Citizens Services, Inc.
Charleston County decided how to spend its CARES Act money after more than 1,200 people filled out an online survey last month. More than 75 percent of survey respondents said that providing housing assistance payments during the pandemic is one of the greatest needs.
Members of the public can provide input regarding the proposed usage of the funding until Wednesday, May 6 by contacting the Charleston County Community Development Department. Comments can be delivered electronically to AEskridge@charlestoncounty.org or by phone at (843) 202-6960.
