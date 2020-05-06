Businesses welcome reopening of North Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -The City of North Charleston will reopen for business on May 13.
Mayor Keith Summey wore a mask when he made the announcement outside city hall Wednesday afternoon.
Summey says anyone wanting to do business at city hall will have to wear a mask at all times and answer questions about COVID-19 related symptoms before being allowed inside.
The announcement of the city’s reopening was welcome news to folks who run businesses in the Olde Village on East Montague Avenue.
Teresa Clark is the manager of The Olde Village Market and Deli.
“I think it’s wonderful,” Clark said Wednesday. “I know a lot of people have a lot of reserve about it. But I think it’s time that we do try to get the businesses up and running and let people get out to get the economy going.”
North Charleston is number one in the state in retail sales.
Summey says initial reports showed a decline in sales but not a steep decline.
“We expect that to be greater in the month that will be reported next but maybe pick up some,” Summey said. “But we don’t think we will get back to a full volume of retail sales for several months at best-case scenario.”
“The Demi is down over fifty percent,” Clark said. “I’m working part-time and trying to get unemployment, that’s an issue these days as we all know.”
Clark says the deli is doing the best they can during the pandemic.
“We’ve lost some business but I love having all my customers and taking care of them,” Clark said.
