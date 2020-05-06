Charleston Co. deputies searching for missing teenager

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing teenager from Johns Island.
The sheriff’s office is searching for 18-year-old Shelby Lynn Paczesny who was last seen on the morning of May 1.
Authorities say foul play is not suspected at this time.
She’s described as a white female, 5′6″, and 180 pounds. Deputies say she is not known to drive or own a vehicle.
If you have any information you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111, the sheriff’s office at (843) 743-7200 or Det. Wiedemann at (843) 740-3104 or by email at jwiedemann@charlestoncounty.org.
