Charleston Co. Schools launches program to deliver meals to students in rural areas

RAVENEL, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District has now opened enrollment for their new program aimed at delivering meals to students in rural areas.
“It allow families in our most rural areas to receive meals straight to their doorsteps,” school district registered dietitian Kerrie Hollifield said. “We found that it’s sometimes difficult for families living in the most rural areas to have access to food and access to our meal sites, so we know it’s important to reach those families in a different way.”
The Meals-To-You program is a partnership among the school district, Baylor University, and the USDA. It offers all children up to the age of 18, in the eligible households, 10 breakfasts and 10 lunches every two weeks.
Families with students at the following schools are eligible: Angel Oak Elementary, Baptist Hill Middle High, E.B. Ellington Elementary, Frierson Elementary, Haut Gap Middle, Jane Edwards Elementary, Minnie Hughes Elementary, Mount Zion Elementary, Saint James-Santee Elementary, and St. John’s High.
“A lot of those families may not have transportation available. They might not even have internet access, so getting meals to their children can be difficult," Hollifield said. “That’s why this partnership is amazing because these meals will get delivered straight to their door.”
They could start delivering meals as early as next week, but anyone interested needs to apply by Sunday, May 10. They can do that online here or call (843) 566-7266. The phone line is only open 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. until Friday, May 8.
