Cooling down through Mother’s Day weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front will move through the Lowcountry this morning bring ingclouds, a few showers and then cooler weather starting this afternoon. After hitting 90 degrees over the past two afternoons, highs will only reach the low 80s later today. The main cool down arrives overnight when temperatures drop into the 40s inland with 50s along the coast. We expect a lot of sunshine Thursday through our Mother’s Day weekend with only a small chance of a shower Friday night and early Saturday morning. It looks like the coolest day will be on Saturday when highs may not reach 70 degrees.