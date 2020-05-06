Deputies investigating early-morning shooting that left 2 wounded

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office says a shooting near Summerville injured two people early Wednesday morning.
Deputies responded at approximately 1:30 a.m. to Logan Drive in the Summerville area, Lt. Rick Carson said.
Deputies found two people suffering gunshot wounds. They were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and have since been released.
Carson said deputies are still trying to piece together information from witnesses and the victims.
Charges are pending and the investigation is ongoing.
