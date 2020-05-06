Woman reported missing from Berkeley County found safe

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Within minutes of reporting the search for a missing woman from the Goose Creek area, the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said she has been found.
The woman had last been seen at approximately 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Mary Scott Drive in Goose Creek. Deputies say she was on her way to a home in the Legend Oaks community in Dorchester County but never arrived.
Deputies confirmed just after 10 a.m. Wednesday that she had been found but did not immediately provide further details on her disappearance.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.