Juvenile missing, two others rescued from Cooper River after jumping off train trestle

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Emergency crews have rescued two juveniles from the Cooper River and are searching for another in Moncks Corner.
According to the sheriff’s office, just after 3:30 p.m. dispatch received an emergency call about three juveniles who jumped off the train trestle in the area of Strawberry Chapel Road.
Officials with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said crews were able to rescue two juveniles who were located in the Cooper River, and one is currently missing.
“This is an active and fluid water mission,” the sheriff’s office said Wednesday evening.
Berkeley County deputies, Berkeley County Marine Patrol, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and Pimlico Fire Department are on the scene.
Chief Deputy Jeremy Baker said a command post has been set up at Cypress Gardens Road.
We’ve sent out a crew to the scene.
