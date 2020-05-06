Former inmate received 750K settlement after death of newborn

According to a lawsuit, Sinetra Geter was pregnant with twins while serving a prison sentence in 2012. At 26 weeks gestation, Geter experienced severe abdominal pains and cramping and sought medical help three times in one day. Later that evening, Geter delivered a baby into the toilet. The lawsuit claims guards did not help Geter, and did not allow other inmates to retrieve the baby. Forty-five minutes later, the baby’s body was allegedly retrieved by guards. According to the lawsuit, an autopsy done on the body determined she died of asphyxiation due the amniotic sack not being manually ruptured.