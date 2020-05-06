Former inmate received 750K settlement after death of newborn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -A former inmate of the South Carolina Department of Corrections received a $750,000 payout from the state’s insurance reserve fund.
According to a lawsuit, Sinetra Geter was pregnant with twins while serving a prison sentence in 2012. At 26 weeks gestation, Geter experienced severe abdominal pains and cramping and sought medical help three times in one day. Later that evening, Geter delivered a baby into the toilet. The lawsuit claims guards did not help Geter, and did not allow other inmates to retrieve the baby. Forty-five minutes later, the baby’s body was allegedly retrieved by guards. According to the lawsuit, an autopsy done on the body determined she died of asphyxiation due the amniotic sack not being manually ruptured.
Geter’s second child was delivered successfully in a hospital.
Geter alleges gross negligence and wrongful death in the lawsuit. In April of 2020, the South Carolina Insurance Reserve Fund paid Geter $750,000.
