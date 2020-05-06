Global Payments: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) _ Global Payments Inc. (GPN) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $143.6 million.
On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 48 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.58 per share.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.52 per share.
The electronics payment processing company posted revenue of $1.9 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.73 billion, falling short of Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.75 billion.
Global Payments shares have dropped nearly 9% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 13% in the last 12 months.
