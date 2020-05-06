Isle of Palms Police triple beach patrol, impose zero tolerance policy as island reopens

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - As the Isle of Palms opens up access for the first full day, the chief of police says beachgoers have been largely respecting the island’s new ordinances and parking changes.
Police Chief Kevin Cornett says officers have prepared for a higher turnout of visitors, combining resources and enlisting the help of the county.
“We did triple our personnel and we also have an Charleston County Sheriff‘s office that will be coming out today to assist us just to add a few more people,” Cornett said. “We have prepared and expecting a large group but so far I’ve been very pleased to see that everybody that has come out, they’ve done everything we’ve asked them to do. They’ve continued to move, they’ve followed the social distancing.”
Cornett says that while the checkpoint was still in place, officers still issued around 300 warnings over the last two weeks to people who were not using the beach for exercise.
But moving forward, he says enforcement will ramp up. He said they have issued a handful of parking tickets today, but not much more than typical for this time of the year.
“Because we were expecting such a crowd and we had that rule in place, it is a zero tolerance approach that we will take this week,” Cornett said. “We just ask people to keep moving, we don’t want to write those tickets but we will, but we would rather not.”
Many families took to the beach to enjoy the first day back in weeks, like Abby Hartmannkukes who lives in Mount Pleasant and brought her three young children with her.
“I actually like that I didn’t have to bring all the beach stuff with me. I like that we have to keep moving because the fact that we have to keep moving means that my kids have to look at other things and explore new things,” Hartmannkukes said. “We had a car picnic here just so that we could sit before we had to move and I think that really helps so if I think you’re thinking ahead and you’re just being proactive, you can figure out ways around that as a family.”
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.