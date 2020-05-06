Isle of Palms Police triple beach patrol, impose zero tolerance policy as island reopens

“I actually like that I didn’t have to bring all the beach stuff with me. I like that we have to keep moving because the fact that we have to keep moving means that my kids have to look at other things and explore new things,” Hartmannkukes said. “We had a car picnic here just so that we could sit before we had to move and I think that really helps so if I think you’re thinking ahead and you’re just being proactive, you can figure out ways around that as a family.”