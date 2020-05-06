Isle of Palms reopening beach to the public Wednesday

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - The Isle of Palms will become the first beach city in the Charleston area to reopen its beach to the public since the pandemic forced all beaches to close.
The city plans to remove the checkpoints that blocked off its beach Wednesday, but that does not mean everything is back to normal.
Police will be enforcing a “Keep it Moving” policy.
Isle of Palms Police Chief Kevin Cornett says the intent is to avoid having large groups gathering on the beach. He says the public can come to the beach for exercise but not for lounging, sitting in chairs or on towels or sunbathing.
“What we’re asking them to do is to understand that the ordinances are in place to keep things orderly and to make sure that everybody is safe," Cornett said. "So we really, we know you’re coming, we look forward to having you, but we really ask you to help us by following all of the ordinances that are in place.”
Officers will be patrolling in police vehicles, ATVs and on-foot on the beach.
Cornett says his agency asked the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office for additional assistance in enforcing these rules on the beach and for assistance with traffic and parking regulations.
Law enforcement says they will be patrolling the beach 24/7.
Cornett says if people are found not complying, you could receive a citation under the city emergency ordinance that is over $1,000.
Police say they are expecting traffic as they know people are eager to get out to the beach.
The Isle of Palms says there will be limited parking, with parts or all of Municipal lots A and B closed for public safety employees or construction.
They say the front beach parking spaces are still available.
Police say a big reason they decided to reopen the beaches all day is that most people have been following the last ordinance that allowed them on the beach for exercise after 5 p.m.
“As long as people follow these ordinances, we can continue to ease back restrictions," Cornett said. "It’s when we have a lot of people that fail to follow those restrictions, that I would imagine that council would have to take a different approach to them.”
Cornett says he stays in close contact with the other area beach community police chiefs, especially Sullivan’s Island because they are so close. He also says he expects them to look to IOP to see how closely people follow directions to decide what to do for their own beach restrictions.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.