Live 5 Facebook Town Hall: I survived Covid-19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Their symptoms included headache, fatigue, high fever, severe cough, and shortness of breath. One had to be hospitalized, while others battled the disease from home. Today starting at 12:45 p.m. Live 5 talks with three survivors of Covid-19.
Rev. Randy Forrester, Myron Chinn and Louise Beale and her daughter Shanae Taylor, will talk about the experience of living with and recovering from the disease that has sickened thousands in our state, and millions around the world.
You are invited to hear their firsthand account and join the Live 5 News Facebook Town Hall to hear their stories and learn what it was like to overcome the coronavirus.
