Lowcountry summer camp staff staying ‘cautiously optimistic’ for upcoming programs

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - While schools are closed and some businesses are starting to reopen, many parents are looking to the summer. Every summer, camps around the Lowcountry offer a variety of half-day, full-day and overnight camps for kids of all ages. Staff at these camps are working right now to modify how they offer programs.
“We know that things will be different this summer we just don’t know how different," Director of Auxiliary Programs for the Porter-Gaud School Corey Colman said. “We don’t want to cancel if we can safely hold our camps.”
Colman has been planning for Porter-Gaud to host nearly 100 different camps and programs this summer and is staying cautiously optimistic. These camps are open to children around the Charleston area, not just Porter-Gaud students.
“We want to give kids an opportunity to get out of the house and have some fun to get outside,” he said. “And we know that the parents are probably pretty excited to get the kids out of the house as well.”
They have plans to social distance, disinfect and limit camps sizes if needed.
“We’re following the guidelines by the Governor, DHEC and the CDC guidelines. If we can safely operate our camps here this summer that’s what we’re going to do,” he said.
As they anticipated not returning to campus in May, Colman’s team prepared a virtual Maymester experience for Porter-Gaud students.
“For us, it’s good practice, It’s a good lead into the summer,” he added. "There likely will be a virtual component and it’s great practice for us to have done that in this Maymester.” This Maymester program is just for Porter-Gaud students and ranges from Minecraft coding to acting workshops and yoga.
St. Andrew’s Parks and Playground also has dozens of camp opportunities throughout the summer and Executive Director, Kevin Walsh, said they are planning on moving forward with their summer camps.
“Of course, it does depend on the Governor’s orders and CDC guidelines,” he added. He said staff are prepared for enhanced sanitation, social distancing, wearing personal protective equipment and taking the children’s temperatures.
“We’re actually renting tents so that we can utilize some of the outdoor space that we have," he added. “We’re also doing things like canceling field trips because we know a lot of the places we go may be closed. We’re limiting the amount of transportation we’re doing.”
He also said they may have to cancel some half-day camps to focus on the full-day camps which are important for parents who work full-time. St. Andrew’s Parks and Playgrounds also sent a survey via email to ask people how comfortable they would feel coming back and what can be done to make them more comfortable.
“A lot of the replies have been on sanitation and how we’re sanitize,” he added. They got more than 1,000 responses the day the survey was sent and play to continue to go through responses.
“We want to do everything we can do to help,” he added.
Live5News also reached out to several other camps. Ashley Hall is working on their plans and hopes to have more information by mid-May. We are awaiting responses from the Greater Charleston YMCA and BE GREAT Academy.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.