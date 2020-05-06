Mt. Pleasant issues emergency ordinance allowing approved outdoor dining, retail operations

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant Town Council says businesses wanting to take advantage of a new emergency ordinance that could allow for outdoor dining and retail operations can submit their plans for approval.
Town Council approved an emergency ordinance Tuesday to allow outdoor dining at the town's restaurants.
The ordinance will suspend earlier regulations and allow the display, storage, or sale of merchandise as well as the sale, service and consumption of food or drinks, including alcoholic beverages, in outdoor areas on private property.
All business owners are required to submit their new operations plan through a new online mapping registration system. Town staff will review all submitted details to ensure compliance with other ordinances such as accessibility and then publish the results to a public-facing map.
All business owners are encouraged to review other stated requirements specific to their business from South Carolina Department of Revenue, SCDHEC, and the SC Restaurant and Lodging Association for additional information related to phased re-openings.
The emergency ordinance comes after Gov. Henry McMaster permitted outdoor dining through his updated Emergency Order on Monday.
For any questions regarding outdoor operations, business owners are encouraged to contact the Town Planning Department at Planning@tompsc.com.
