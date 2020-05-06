97 new cases of COVID-19, and 9 additional deaths in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - State officials have announced 97 new cases of COVID-19 and 9 more deaths.
Today’s update brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in the state to 6,936, and those who have died to 305.
Officials with the Department of Health and Environmental Control also announced on Wednesday that they will test residents and staff members at every nursing home in South Carolina for COVID-19.
Beginning next week state health officials will begin a phased testing approach to include approximately 40,000 residents and staff members at the 194 nursing homes in the state.
Health officials say the first phase will begin May 11 with approximately 15,000 residents and staff at 74 facilities.
Deaths reported on Wednesday occurred in elderly individuals in Allendale (1), Charleston (1), Florence (2), Lexington (1), Richland (2), Williamsburg (1), and York (1) counties
So far, there have been a total of 77,482 coronavirus tests with 70,546 testing negative and 6,936 testing positive.
The following is a breakdown of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties as of Wednesday.
The number of new cases reported on Wednesday, May 6 by county are listed below:
Anderson (4), Bamberg (1), Barnwell (1), Beaufort (1), Berkeley (1), Charleston (1), Cherokee (1), Chesterfield (4), Clarendon (11), Darlington (3), Dorchester (2), Edgefield (3), Fairfield (4), Florence (5), Georgetown (2), Greenville (5), Greenwood (4), Horry (2), Kershaw (2), Lancaster (3), Lee (1), Lexington (8), Orangeburg (1), Richland (14), Saluda (2), Spartanburg (2), Sumter (1), Williamsburg (6), York (2)
State health officials are continuing to provide information on how South Carolinians can protect themselves against exposure to the virus.
According to health officials, evidence is increasing about the high rates of infection in people who do not have symptoms and don’t know they are infectious.
“This places everyone at risk of getting the virus or unknowingly transmitting it to someone else,” DHEC said."South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease."
Other steps the public should take include:
- Practicing social distancing
- Wearing a mask while out in public
- Avoiding touching frequently touched items
- Regularly washing your hands
- Monitoring for symptoms
Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
