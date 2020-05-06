Police arrest woman accused of stealing repossessed car from dealership

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A woman accused of stealing a repossessed car from a Berkeley County dealership was arrested Tuesday night on unrelated charges.
Berkeley County deputies say 24- year old Khadejiah Brooks stole a Mercedes Benz from Gralin Hampton Auto Sales on April 29.
Investigators say the day before the theft, the dealership repossessed the car from Brooks’ home because she failed to make payments on the car for two months.
The crime was caught on the dealership’s surveillance cameras.
On Tuesday night, North Charleston police officers arrested Brooks after making a traffic stop.
Police say when she was stopped, Brooks was driving the stolen car. Officers say they had active warrants for her on charges of driving under suspension.
Brooks also is charged with giving false information to police.
She is being held for Berkeley County on the stolen car charges. The owners of the car dealership say the Mercedes has been returned to them.
