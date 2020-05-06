Police investigating murder in North Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in North Charleston Wednesday morning.
Authorities responded to the 3900 block of Gullah Ave in reference to a shooting just before 5 a.m.
When responders arrived, they reported seeing a car with two bullet holes in the window. Upon looking inside the car, police saw a victim who appeared to have been shot twice in the chest and under his arm.
The North Charleston Police Department says Chief Reggie Burgess will be walking the area of the incident today.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the North Charleston Police Department.
