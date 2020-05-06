Restaurant ordinance could make governor’s recommendations the law in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston is expected to vote on an ordinance that would make Gov. Henry McMaster’s safety recommendations for restaurants enforceable by law.
McMaster gave safety recommendations to restaurants after lifting the ban on Monday. But now the City of Charleston says they are looking to make those recommendation more specific, and more powerful.
“You have to have teeth in that ordinance in order to enforce it,” Charleston Livability and Tourism Director Daniel Riccio said. “Without a mandate in the ordinance, it’s not enforceable. So that’s why we’re taking the extra steps."
The hospitality industry is working closely with the governor’s office on the sanitation standards through the reopening process. But as it stands now, these recommendations are only recommendations. They are not enforceable by law. So Mayor John Tecklenburg says the goal now is to embody the suggestions, and take proactive steps to be more restrictive to ensure everyone’s safety.
“He wants our economy to return to the way it was,” Riccio says of Mayor Tecklenburg. “He wants our businesses to thrive. But when we do it we need to do it in a very safe manner so as not to prolong this pandemic.”
Some of the specifics in the ordinance up for discussion are:
- The occupancy load for outdoor seating would be capped at 50% based on fire marshal’s previous approvals.
- Cleaning the area after every group will be required.
- A maximum of eight will be allowed at a table.
- Tables need to be 8 feet apart.
- Paper menus will be required.
- Employees will be required to wear masks.
Fines for this ordnance could be up to $100 and/or 30 days in jail.
Charleston City Council is scheduled to vote on the ordinance at Wednesday’s emergency meeting. But officials say the vote may be pushed back to Tuesday’s regularly scheduled meeting to ensure they have time to align the laws regionally.
