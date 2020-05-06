Some Charleston resturants unable to open its doors as state begins to reopen

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Restaurants are slowly starting to reopen around the state as we embrace a new normal. However, not all are able to do so.
At least three locations in downtown Charleston are closing the doors permanently. McCrady’s and Minero on East Bay Street are both shutting down. Nana’s Seafood and Soul on Line Street is also closing.
The Neighborhood Dining Group that operates McCrady’s and Minero said the coronavirus is directly responsible for the closing.
“We’ve come to the difficult decision that McCrady’s, a tasting-menu-only restaurant with few seats in an intimate setting, will no longer be viable in this changed business environment with restrictions on seating capacity,” said David Howard, president of the NDG.
Instead, the group will look toward Johns Island where they plan to open a new restaurant with an expanded menu.
Nana’s may be closing the downtown restaurant, but their North Charleston location is expected to reopen.
“Tourism is at least 75-80 percent of our business downtown so rather than continue taking a loss it was a good idea to go ahead and shut her down,” said Kenyatta McNeil, owner and general manager at Nana’s Seafood and Soul.
It was a tough decision that meant more than just money.
“These restaurants were opened for my mother,” McNeil said. “I want to keep something going to keep her going.”
These may just be the first food fatalities in the area.
“We are hearing that 25 percent of restaurants around the county could shut down,” said John Keener, president of the Lowcounty Hospitality Association.
“This is 10 times worse than a hurricane, financially,” Keener said. “With hurricanes, we know when they’re coming. We know when they are leaving, and we know how long it takes to get back up. Within two or three weeks we are back up to normal.”
Keener also owns the Charleston Crab House. While his restaurant will reopen, it is going to take a long time to get business back to the way it was pre-COVID-19.
“Most of us in the business are planning on not making any money for an entire year,” Keener said.
