Surprise for JIHS students picking up caps & gowns

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - James Island High School Seniors got a big surprise today when they went to pick up their caps and gowns.
School employees were there to announce each one of them by name at the drive-thru pick-up lane.
They cheered and greeted them with signs, posters, and balloons.
The excitement and surprise helped cheer up Seniors who are dealing with canceled prom and graduation.
Live 5 Reporter Carter Coyle's cousin, Leila Firestone, picked up her cap and gown today and shared some video and pictures.
She said the excitement and surprise helped cheer up Seniors like her who are disappointed about canceled prom and graduation.
Firestone is a senior this year, enrolled to attend USC-Beaufort in the Fall. She plans to study nursing.
Congrats to the Class of 2020 on James Island!
