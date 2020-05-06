Trident Health to hold news conference to update COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As South Carolina marks two months since the first confirmed COVID-19 case in the state, Trident Health leaders will speak to reporters about the ongoing efforts to contain the disease.
Leaders from Trident and Summerville Medical Centers are holding a news conference at 10:30 a.m.
They are expected to discuss the impact of the first phase of COVID-19 on the hospitals and what they have done to manage patient and staff safety.
They are aslo expected to detail plans to maintain a safe environment while their surgical and ER volume increases.
The first two cases of COVID-19 were announced on March 6.
