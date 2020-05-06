WellCare of South Carolina to award grants to social service organizations

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - WellCare of South Carolina announced it will award grants up to $1,500 to local community partners through its Community Connections Resource Grant.
WellCare says the goal of the grant process is to identify and help organizations that are creating solutions to address social service barriers affecting vulnerable populations during the coronavirus pandemic.
"In these unique circumstances related to the pandemic we are having things occur that we wouldn't have expected, so we are having people having needs in terms of their food security and assistance in finding new employment," WellCare SC Plan President and CEO Urcel Fields said. "So our goal is to work with any of these organizations that are going to provide that kind of support."
WellCare says they will be awarding grants between $500 and $1500 to organizations to help with financial assistance, housing, transportation and more.
Eligible nonprofits can must address food access, financial assistance, transportation, medication assistance or homelessness in order to apply.
Supervisor of Community Engagement Lakisha Bowman says that the grants are a way not only to help these nonprofits but also a way to say thank you.
"I want to extend a level of gratitude and thank you to the work they are doing," Bowman said. "Just continue to stick with the mission."
Winners should be announced within about two weeks.
