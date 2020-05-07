Baucom Announces The Citadel’s 2020 Signing Class

Spencer’s father, David Spencer, ran track and field (distance) at Tri-State University from 1987-91. His uncle, Kevin Kisek, rowed for Purdue from 1982-86 and was named the team MVP in 1986. He was invited to the Olympic Trials in both 1984 and 1988. Spencer’s uncle, Brian Kisek, was a thrower for the Purdue track and field team from 1985-90, earning All-American honors in the shot put in 1990. He earned six Big-10 titles between the shot put and discus, and was named the Purdue Male Athlete of the Year in 1989.