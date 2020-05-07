Benefitfocus: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) _ Benefitfocus Inc. (BNFT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $11.1 million in its first quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Charleston, South Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 34 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 21 cents per share.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 26 cents per share.
The human resources software provider posted revenue of $66.2 million in the period.
For the current quarter ending in July, Benefitfocus expects its results to range from a loss of 28 cents per share to a loss of 22 cents per share.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $55 million to $58 million for the fiscal second quarter.
Benefitfocus expects full-year results to range from a loss of 56 cents per share to a loss of 25 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $250 million to $270 million.
Benefitfocus shares have decreased 50% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 68% in the last 12 months.
