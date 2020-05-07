Carolina Panthers Announce 2020 Season Schedule

The Panthers take on the Chiefs in Week 9 (Nov. 8) as Carolina will play at Kansas City for just the fourth time in team history. The Panthers only win at Arrowhead Stadium came back in 2004. The Panthers follow the game against the Chiefs with three consecutive NFC matchups as the Buccaneers (Nov. 15) and Detroit Lions (Nov. 22) come to Charlotte before the Panthers visit the Minnesota Vikings (Nov. 29) to close out the month. The Panthers host the Lions for the first time since 2014 and for just the third time since 2003.