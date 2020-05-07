Chaplains offer virtual care to first responders through radio broadcasts

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Coastal Crisis Chaplaincy is now broadcasting words of encouragement to law enforcement, firefighters and EMS workers through the very same emergency radios first responders use on the job.
Each day at 7 in the morning and 7 at night, chaplains share devotionals and prayers with listeners in Charleston and Berkeley counties.
They use “incident 32” to reach first responders specifically.
Officials say they started this effort at the beginning of the pandemic realizing that those on the front lines were dealing with the anxiety and stress of possible exposure to COVID-19.
“Our first responders, we owe a huge debt of gratitude for what they do every single day while the rest of us are socially distancing,” Chaplain Rich Robinson said. “Our front line workers have no choice. I think we need to keep them in our prayers and our constant support.”
On Wednesdays, chaplains also offer words of wellness at 1 p.m. as an alternative to their more spiritual broadcasts.
“Do I think there’s anxiety out there about the pandemic for first responders? Absolutely, I know there is,” Robinson said. “Every day they go out into the unknown. Every day they answer calls and talk people through the worst situations in their lives. Every day they respond to scenes, and they bring order out of mayhem and bring peace and protection where there were problems.”
Robinson said the non-profit will continue to offer this kind of virtual care for first responders as long as it is needed.
