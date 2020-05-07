Crews resume search in Cooper River for missing teen

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The search continued Thursday morning for a teenager who jumped off a train trestle into the Cooper River.
The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office said dispatchers received an emergency call at approximately 3:30 p.m. Wednesday about three juveniles who jumped off the train trestle in the area of Strawberry Chapel Road.
Two of the youths were found, but a third one was still missing as of Thursday morning.
Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis said the missing boy is 15 years old. Authorities have not yet released his identity.
Berkeley County deputies, Berkeley County Marine Patrol, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and Pimlico Fire Department responded, along with a Coast Guard helicopter.
Late Wednesday night, divers were pulled back for their own safety, but divers were expected to resume their search at 8:30 a.m.
The Department of Natural Resources was also expected to bring a plane with sonar equipment to help with the search.
