Deputies arrest man on child porn charges after seizing computers, electronic devices

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 36-year-old man on charges related to child porn.
Perry Scoon-Dillard faces three counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
A lead from the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children initiative prompted investigators obtained a search warrant for a home at Joppa Road in Shell Point.
Deputies seized computers and electronic devices believed to have been used to upload child pornography and arrested Scoon-Dillard Thursday morning.
Additional charges could be pending based on the results of a forensic examination of the computers and devices.
Scoon-Dillard was being held at the Beaufort County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.
Anyone who has information regarding this investigation is encouraged to contact Sergeant Jennifer Snider at 843-255-3421 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.
