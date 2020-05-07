Deputies arrest man on child porn charges after seizing computers, electronic devices

Perry Scoon-Dillard (Source: Beaufort County Sheriff's Office)
By Live 5 Web Staff | May 7, 2020 at 1:52 PM EDT - Updated May 7 at 1:52 PM

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 36-year-old man on charges related to child porn.

Perry Scoon-Dillard faces three counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

A lead from the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children initiative prompted investigators obtained a search warrant for a home at Joppa Road in Shell Point.

Deputies seized computers and electronic devices believed to have been used to upload child pornography and arrested Scoon-Dillard Thursday morning.

Additional charges could be pending based on the results of a forensic examination of the computers and devices.

Scoon-Dillard was being held at the Beaufort County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

Anyone who has information regarding this investigation is encouraged to contact Sergeant Jennifer Snider at 843-255-3421 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

