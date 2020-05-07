Hilton Head Island senior using scenic video to uplift community

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - These days are filled with people hoping to lift up those around them. For one Lowcountry senior, that means taking his talent and using it to inspire.
Hilton Head High senior Jacob Weaver is a man of many talents. The Seahawk kicker is taking his powerful leg to Concordia University in Wisconsin this fall to play football for the Falcons.
“When it comes down to that last second field goal, it’s crucial points sometimes in a game where it comes down to the special teams to finish off a game or follow through," said Weaver.
But when the coronavirus pandemic hit and sent many retreating to their homes, Weaver traded in his kicker’s leg for his photographer’s eye.
“Even before I got my camera, sometimes using my I-phone, I would try taking some artsy pictures.”
And on Hilton Head Island, there are plenty of artsy landscapes to shoot. So Weaver took to the sky with his drone, aiming for a new way to see things.
“The idea of being able to fly and see the world from a different perspective was really cool.”
He realized that new perspective could also serve as inspiration, something he could deliver in the form of scenic relief.
“At a time like this, I feel like a lot of people are looking down. I guess just the cool shots of the sun rise in the morning hopefully gives people a sense of looking on the bright side of things. Like really everything isn’t too bad.”
Last week, Weaver captured his high school’s senior parade that he participated in with his classmates. Now, he’s keeping his eyes open, searching for the next place to fly and the next scene to inspire people in a tough time.
“Just always looking for cool, new places to go check out from a different view.”
