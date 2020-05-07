’It was also scary for us and our staff:’ Dental industry making changes in pandemic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The COVID-19 pandemic is forcing the dental industry to make changes in their practices to protect patients and employees.
North Charleston oral maxillofacial surgeon Dr. Jason Hehr says he decided to close his office for a couple of days before limiting hours to see patients.
“Just until we figured it out. It was also scary for us and our staff,” Hehr said Thursday. “We had to convince ourselves that it was safe because things were changing every day.”
When Hehr reopened his office, it was only for emergencies.
“A lot of stuff, just associated with pain and swelling,” he said.
Hehr says every precaution is being taken. There is sanitizer and a questionnaire inside the front door.
Patients have to let the staff know if they’ve had a cough or fever or have been around anyone showing symptoms of COVID-19.
They also must have their temperature taken.
“We hope they’re being very responsible and honest with us when they come into the office with regards to their health,” Hehr said.
Hehr says all of his employees are wearing personal protective equipment, including gowns, masks and face shields.
He says some patients are still apprehensive.
“I actually come into the room, I speak to the patient and I go to examine them and They actually forget that they have their mask on,” Hehr said.
“I’ve seen a lot of patients in the parking lot. We are doing visual consults at this point where we Zoom in the patient.”
Hehr believes at some point most patients will be comfortable enough to come back without any major concerns.
“I don’t think we’re gonna be able to go back to the way we were, but I think people will get confident again especially when a vaccine is found and everything else," he said. "You know we’re just gonna have to go to a new normal.
Hehr says his practice is considered to be an essential business to stay open and keep emergency rooms from being overloaded.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.