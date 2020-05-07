Laing Middle School parents waiting on refund after canceled trip

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Many parents in the Charleston County School District are demanding a refund after their children’s school trip was canceled.
According to the school district, 275 eighth graders at Laing Middle School were set to go on the trip. It was booked with a tour company, Global Travel Alliance, and the cost was $995 per student.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the trip was canceled, but parents say so far they haven't received any money back.
Wayne Capps, a parent of an eighth grader at the school, said his family is now short about a thousand dollars and they aren't getting any answers.
“We’re not getting any information from the school district and we’re not getting any info from the tour company so we’re out a lot of money,” Capps said. “We even paid for the trip protection and it looks like that didn’t help either.”
A spokesperson for the Charleston County School District said, "We sympathize with the parents' frustration and expect the company to honor any commitments for refunds considering the current pandemic and the problems it created beyond anyone's control."
Capps said there is a Facebook group where parents and staff at Laing Middle School have been communicating and giving updates about the situation.
He said he has tried calling the tour company, but hasn’t received a response.
We've reached out to Global Travel Alliance for comment. In a statement to us they said:
"Our organization and local staff have worked for over a year on this educational trip. We are heartbroken to see any trips affected due to COVID-19. Planning a large group trip requires a significant amount of preparation from our staff and involves making financial commitments to our vendors months in advance. Our Standard Cancellation policy takes into account those commitments.
The school was given the option to postpone the trip to a later date at no additional cost. The school chose to decline this option and instead request any available refund we can provide from our vendors.
As a company we will continue to provide families with options and go above and beyond what is required to maximize available refunds"
