Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SOUTH CAROLINA
Public schools, University of SC hope for fall return
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The University of South Carolina plans to return to on-campus classes in the fall, although with plenty of changes to protect students, professors and employees from the coronavirus. The university said Wednesday that it will have testing for all students and workers and when there's a positive test, trace everyone the infected person was in contact with. Large lecture classes will be broken into small groups or given online. Also Wednesday, a group of South Carolina public education leaders discussed the possibility of holding fewer class periods and having teachers move from class to class instead of students.
SEVERE WEATHER-SOUTH CAROLINA
Lightning kills man in SC storm that spawned tornadoes, hail
CHESTER, S.C. (AP) — Officials say a severe storm in South Carolina spawned at least two tornadoes and killed a man getting out of his car with a lightning strike. The Chester County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 32-year-old Sirmorio Davis. Several severe storms moved across the northern part of the state Tuesday with the strongest one spawning two tornadoes — an EF-2 tornado with winds estimated at 115 mph that moved from Great Falls into western Lancaster County and a smaller twister back to the west. Forecasters say the storm also dropped hail the size of ping pong balls to golf balls from Union County to Florence County. Tennis ball size hail was reported in Darlington County.
MISSING WIFE-PRINCIPAL DEAD
Ex-principal accused of killing wife died of heart attack
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (AP) — Officials said a former South Carolina high school teacher who was accused of killing his wife died of a heart attack after being released from jail on bond. Officials on Wednesday released the cause of death of James Stanton Yarborough, who died last week. An incident report said Yarborough was found by a family friend who was acting as his caretaker. Police said no signs of foul play were found. Yarborough reported his wife missing in September. Her body was later found in a wooded area. Yarborough faced several charges including murder. He was released on bond in November and placed on house arrest. He was formerly the principal at Summerville High School.
LATE PAYMENTS-TREASURER
Treasurer will retire after backlash from missed payment
GAFFNEY, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina county elected treasurer said she would step down from her role after failing to deliver a $1 million payment to a neighboring county for nearly two years. Cherokee County Treasurer Jackie Williams wrote a letter to Gov. Henry McMaster this week stating she would retire on June 30. Her announcement came after news outlets reported she failed to give Spartanburg County its share of 2018 tax revenue from a business park that straddles county lines. Spartanburg County finally got their payment in April. Williams said the missed payment was “an oversight.” McMaster will have to find a replacement for Williams until the November election.
NUCLEAR WEAPONS-PLUTONIUM
Official: US must move ahead with nuclear weapons work
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A top nuclear security official says the U.S. must move ahead with plans to ramp up production of key components for the nation’s nuclear arsenal despite challenges tied to the coronavirus. Federal officials have set a 2030 deadline for increased production of the plutonium cores used in nuclear weapons. The work will be split between facilities in New Mexico and South Carolina and will attract billions of federal dollars. The head of the National Nuclear Security Administration said in a recent letter to a New Mexico senator that her agency has worked to protect employees from the virus at Los Alamos National Laboratory while pushing forward with defense work.
ILLEGAL GUNS-STUDENT
ATF: Man in possession of 90 guns researched mass killings
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Authorities said a South Carolina student was arrested and accused of illegally possessing 90 weapons, including assault rifles. Edward Daniel Kimpton Jr. was charged Tuesday with wire fraud, mail fraud and illegal possession of machine guns. The Midlands Technical College student was arrested Friday. Authorities said Kimpton purchased firearms, bullets and tactical gear from online sellers, but would later contest the sale, stating he never received the items. Authorities found 90 weapons, over 20,000 bullets and five bump stocks when they searched Kimpton's properties. Authorities also learned Kimpton was researching mass shootings. Kimpton's attorney said he would continue to seek bond for his client.