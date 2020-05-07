Live 5 Classroom: Behind the Scenes at the Charleston RIverDogs

You'll get an exclusive tour inside Joe Riley Park, the home of the RiverDogs during Thursday's edition of Live 5 Classroom.
By Patrick Phillips | May 7, 2020 at 1:58 PM EDT - Updated May 7 at 2:01 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Live 5 Sports Reporter Justin Biegel is hosting a talk with the Charleston Riverdogs.

You’ll get an exclusive tour inside Joe Riley Park, the home of the RiverDogs.

LIve 5 Classroom: Justin Biegel hosts today's classrom with the Charleston Riverdogs.

Posted by Live 5 News on Thursday, May 7, 2020

During the closure of schools, the Live 5 News team is hosting “Live 5 Classroom” live on our Facebook page Tuesday and Thursday afternoons to provide additional materials to keep children engaged in learning at home.

