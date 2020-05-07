Middleton Place reopens to the public.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Middleton Place has announced that it has reopened to the public Thursday.
“We are confident that the robust protocols that we have put in place will ensure that both staff and visitors to this extraordinary landscape will, with social distancing and common-sense actions, be a safe respite from the isolation so many people are now experiencing.” President and CEO of the Middleton Place Foundation Tracey Todd said.
The Middleton Place Restaurant has said in a release that it is offering visitors outdoor seating, take-out service for lunch and picnic tables are also available.
Ticket pricing has been revised, as well. Lowcountry Tri-County residents pay $26 while non-locals pay $29 per adult.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.