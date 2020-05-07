Much cooler weather to stick around through Mother’s Day!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Cooler weather will be the big story for the rest of the week as unseasonably cool temperatures settle in for at least the next 4-5 days. High pressure will provide plenty of sunshine but temperatures will only reach the low 70s this afternoon. Highs today will be about 10 degrees below average for this time of the year. Lows will drop into the 40s tonight inland, 50s along the coast. We’ll warm up a little bit tomorrow before clouds move back in ahead of our next cold front. This front may bring one or two showers Friday night before sunshine returns for our Mother’s Day weekend. This next front will reinforce the cooler weather for the upcoming Mother’s Day weekend.