Myrtle Beach asks public to not disturb sea turtles during nesting season

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The City of Myrtle Beach is asking residents and visitors to not disturb sea turtles during nesting season.
The city took to social media with the messages, saying police have had recent reports of people shining lights on turtles trying to nest at night. Other reports show people have scared away the turtles as they came ashore.
This all comes in the middle of nesting season for sea turtles, which lasts until Oct. 31.
Sea turtles are protected by the Federal Endangered Species Act of 1973 and the Marine Turtle Protection Act, meaning disturbing their nesting season could result in jail time or up to a $15,000 fine.
If you see a sea turtle, the city said you should keep your distance and view them responsibly. The same applies to hatchlings, who need to crawl to the ocean by themselves to increase their chances of survival.
